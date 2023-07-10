The Cat Empire are hitting the road to celebrate their new album with a new lineup.

The band entered their new era with the announcement of Where the Angels Fall back in May, with the album set for release in August.

The new Cat Empire lineup put OG members Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill in a new ensemble alongside some expert musicians including Seychelles singer Grace Barbe, Cuban-born trumpeter Lazaro Numa, and the band’s close friend Neda Rahmani.

And to celebrate their ninth studio album, the band will tour the East Coast in September and October, taking in stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Adelaide, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14th at 10am AEST via the band’s official website.

The Cat Empire will be supported by New Zealand-Australian reggae rockers Coterie. After supporting them on their European tour earlier this year, Steph Strings will return for supporting duties at all East Coast shows apart from Sydney, while Roshani will support at just the Sydney show.

It’s been a busy year of touring for The Cat Empire in 2023. They recently embarked on a sold-put 23-date run across the UK and Europe, and they’ll head to North America for a massive 28-date tour following the conclusion of their Australian album tour.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Cat Empire’s Where the Angels Fall is out August 25th via Ditto (pre-save/pre-order here).

The Cat Empire 2023 Album Tour

With Coterie (All Shows), Steph Strings (Except Sydney) & Roshani (Sydney Only)

Supported by Double J

Tickets available via thecatempire.com

Friday, September 15th

The Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 22nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 23rd

The Green Room, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, September 29th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 6th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC