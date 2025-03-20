The Cat Empire are back with Bird in Paradise, their tenth studio album, and it’s a celebration of everything that makes them one of Australia’s most beloved bands.

Out today via BMG Australia, the album sees the band weaving together a kaleidoscope of cultures, languages, and sounds, breaking new ground as their most multilingual release to date.

From its flamenco-infused heartbeat to its late-night, spur-of-the-moment writing sessions, Bird in Paradise is an album born from instinct and spontaneity

Felix Riebl had long dreamed of crafting a flamenco-inspired project, but what started as an experimental session evolved into something much bigger – a seamless, electrifying collection of tracks that encapsulates the band’s ever-evolving creativity.

The title track, featuring Riebl and Grace Barbé singing in Creole – the native language of the Seychelles – embodies the album’s global spirit. The music video, dropping today, brings the track’s energy to life with hypnotic visuals that match its vibrant, liberating feel.

With longtime collaborators Richard Tedesco and Roscoe James Irwin, plus band members Ollie McGill and Lazaro Numa, the album leans heavily on a mix of strings, horns, and intricate arrangements, bringing a rich, textured sound to every track. Barbé co-wrote four songs, adding another layer of depth, while the full ensemble dug into their strengths to create something that feels both intimate and explosive.

La Gracia draws from Lazaro’s first trip to Spain, channelling the thrill of travel and discovery. Blood on the Stage pulses with the raw energy of The Cat Empire’s European tour, while Doing Fine delivers a burst of self-affirmation and dynamic, edgy grooves.​

To celebrate the album’s release, the band have announced two exclusive pop-up shows in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend, bringing fans a chance to see them live, grab a signed copy of the album, and soak up the unmatched energy of a Cat Empire set before they embark on a monster 57-date tour across North America, Europe, and the UK.

Sydney fans can catch them for a free acoustic set at Martin Place on Friday, March 21st, at 12:45pm AEDT, followed by an intimate album listening party at Jam Vinyl Bar at 2:00pm AEDT. The Melbourne celebration follows on Saturday, March 22nd, with a performance at Fed Square at 5:00pm AEDT.

Before heading overseas, the band will also play the opening night of Great Southern Nights in Thirroul tonight, followed by a set at Bluesfest next month.