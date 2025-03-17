This Friday March 21st The Cat Empire’s tenth studio album Bird in Paradise is scheduled for release via BMG Australia.

On Saturday March 22nd they are bringing the new album to an exclusive free pop-up show at Federation Square.

Starting from 5pm AEDT fans will have the chance to see The Cat Empire perform live, meet the band and purchase signed vinyl and CDs.

This album is an ode to The Cat Empire’s earlier music for the fans. Beat Mag says that “The Cat Empire’s new era is a bold and vibrant reinvigoration of one of Australia’s most exciting bands”.

The Cat Empire has been able to build their musicality over the past two decades that continues to reach new heights. “…the Cat Empire has created a style so inimitably its own”, The Australian says on the testament to their music.

The new album is a follow-up to 2023’s Where the Angels Fall. ‘Bird in Paradise’ has released five singles: “Blood on the Stage”, “Going to Live”, “Devil”, “Doing Fine”, and the beloved dancefloor anthem “La Gracia”, which is described by frontman Felix Riebl as a fusion of Australian-Flamenco and Afro-Cuban sounds infused with the raw energy of Aussie rock.

Double J says, “The Cat Empire aren’t so much a band, they’re a music institution”. So you would be silly to miss the six-pieces electric pop-up set at Fed Square this Saturday.

Fans also have the chance to win a Disney adventure by purchasing ‘Bird in Paradise’ on vinyl, CD, or digital download from their official shop before Thursday March 27th and before answering one question. The lucky fans will win a trip for four to see The Cat Empire live at Disney World in Florida, US.

The Cat Empire’s Bird in Paradise will be released on March 21st, 2025, via BMG Australia (pre-save here).





