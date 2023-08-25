The Cat Empire have officially released their new album, Where the Angels Fall.

The band entered their new era with the announcement of Where the Angels Fall back in May, and it’s finally here.

The new Cat Empire lineup put OG members Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill in a new ensemble alongside some expert musicians including Seychelles singer Grace Barbe, Cuban-born trumpeter Lazaro Numa, and the band’s close friend Neda Rahmani.

With a total of 75 performing artists and 49 instruments used, Where the Angels Fall is, to say the least, packed (it has the largest number of performing artists on any Cat Empire album). Across its 14 tracks, almost every genre and style you can think of is tried, from flamenco to West African, reggae to New Orleans jazz.

To mark the album announcement, The Cat Empire have shared the cool visuals to their latest single, “Boom Boom”, which you can watch below.

“The song is about the walking dead coming back to life, a city of music reemerging. It’s about Melbourne in a way,” Riebl explains. “One of the driving factors of embarking on this new era of The Cat Empire, came from an internal will not to disappear in the post-haze of lockdowns.

“The band has always represented live music, a place where people can get out of their everyday and celebrate. As people come out of their cultural hibernation, as they’re now doing around the World, we wanted The Cat Empire to be there more bombastic than ever. “Boom Boom” is our tribute to that.”

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

To celebrate their newly released ninth studio album, the band will tour the East Coast in September and October, taking in stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Adelaide, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

The Cat Empire’s Where the Angels Fall is out now.

The Cat Empire 2023 Album Tour

With Coterie (All Shows), Steph Strings (Except Sydney) & Roshani (Sydney Only)

Supported by Double J

Tickets available via thecatempire.com

Friday, September 15th

The Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 22nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 23rd

The Green Room, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, September 29th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 6th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC