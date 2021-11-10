The Brooklyn cellmate of disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly has created a comic book all about the pair’s exploits together behind bars.

As per The Daily News, Brendan Hunt, aged 37, even submitted his comic book drawings to the Brooklyn Federal Court as part of his formal request to have his sentence be time-served. Hunt was convicted of threatening to kill government officials earlier this year.

His comic follows the daily life of Hunt and his cellmate R. Kelly as they listen to music, do some yoga and, of course, work out and get fit.

And Hunt really nailed his partner’s ego. “I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” the singer asks Hunt in the comic’s first slides after Hunt revealed he genuinely didn’t know any of his songs.

A classic unlikely friendship soon develops between the pair, which was supposedly based off their real-life relationship, according to Hunt’s lawyers: they told The Daily News that he and R. Kelly had “found a lot of common ground as musicians and artists” when they found themselves locked up together for two weeks at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Hunt’s lawyers attempted to use the comics to prove to the judge their client’s creativity, and to highlight the “lasting friendships” he had made “with some of the most unlikely characters.”

Hunt was sent to prison back in April after he said “kill your senators” in a video made in the aftermath of the January Capitol riots in Washington D.C.. He also made specific threats to prominent politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, although he was ultimately acquitted of charges related to those threats.

R. Kelly was found guilty of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child, and racketeering back in September. He currently remains un custody with his sentencing set for May 2022.

