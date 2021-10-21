Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses suicide, sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

R. Kelly was placed on suicide watch after his conviction for sex crimes last month, his attorney has said.

The disgraced singer was found guilty of nine separate sex crimes in September, after lengthy court proceedings. After the verdict, he was placed on suicide watch, according to his attorney, Steve Greenburg. R. Kelly is no longer thought to be at risk of suicide.

Greenburg made the claims at a court hearing in Chicago, the first one to take place since the R&B artist’s guilty verdict. The attorney didn’t confirm or deny whether R. Kelly had actually expressed a desire to harm himself in any way though.

R. Kelly was found guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls. He also tried to bribe an Illinois public official in order to obtain a fake ID for then-15-year-old singer Aaliyah so the two could get illegally married in 1994.

The singer is set to be sentenced next May and faces 10 years to life in prison. He currently awaits further trial in Chicago, where he’s accused of 13 more sex crimes, including child pornography. He’s also charged with conspiring to intimidate victims and conceal evidence. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The Chicago trial was initially meant to take place earlier in the year but was delayed due to COVID-19 and the separate New York trial.

And that’s the only place involved either: he’s also awaiting trial in both Wisconsin and Minnesota on other charges of sexual misconduct.

