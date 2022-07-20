The Chainsmokers are set to make history following the news that they’re set to perform a concert on the edge of space in 2024.

In a world-first collaboration with collaborating with space tourism company World View, DJs Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have revealed that they’re planning to perform an out-of-this-world set in a pressurised capsule attached to a stratospheric balloon in space.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” The Chainsmokers said in a statement.

“We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

The chief executive officer of World View, Ryan Hartman, added: “We think about inspiring new perspectives and how those new perspectives can lead to a radically improved future for our Earth.

“To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about.

“I have just seen firsthand and personally how their music reaches a lot of different groups, a lot of different age groups and just how passionate they are about their music and their art. It matches our passion for what we do.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The wild news comes hot off the back of the chart-topping pair unleashing their fourth album, SO FAR SO GOOD.

As The Chainsmokers themselves explained, SO FAR SO GOOD is an album that was born out of difficulty, but emerged from a period of growth and reinvention as the whole world came to a halt thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rediscovering their love of music and the passion for what they do, this period of rediscovery soon gave birth to songs that, while still in the same Chainsmokers style fans have come to know and love, are as fresh and unique as anything the group have ever made.

“We’re more proud of this album than anything we’ve ever made,” the group succinctly explained of the record. “It’s so us.”

Check out The Chainsmokers’ ‘Riptide’: