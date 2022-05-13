It’s been a few years between drinks, but as US production duo The Chainsmokers continue to make 2022 their year, the chart-topping pair have now unleashed their fourth album, SO FAR SO GOOD.

On paper, it’s a little hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since New York duo The Chainsmokers – comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – burst onto the scene with their infectious single, ‘#Selfie’. A swift example of chart success, it didn’t take long for the pair to prove that they were more than just a one-hit wonder, with numerous chart-topping singles and EPs arriving ahead of their debut album, Memories…Do Not Open, in 2017.

As the years continued, so too did The Chainsmokers keep their musical streak going, with two more full-length albums arriving in the following two years. However, as they capped off 2019 with the release of their record World War Joy, it was a surprise to all and sundry that the next couple of years would be a little lacking in regards to original music, with COVID-19 putting an end to The Chainsmokers’ plans for the next couple of years.

In true fashion though, the pair weren’t just sitting on their hands during this involuntary downtime, and in January of this year, they made their triumphant return thanks to new single, ‘High’. A refreshing piece of music from the duo, ‘High’ felt like the culmination of what The Chainsmokers had been working toward over the past few years, with the track itself feeling like an introspective rumination of modern relationships following these recent years.

Check out The Chainsmokers’ ‘High’:

“The song perfectly captures the spirit of today’s relationships, the lengths we will go for someone we love, and the lies we tell ourselves to continue on unhappily,” the group explained at the time.

“However, underlying these dark and often contentious lyrics is a production that feels celebratory because we all know at the end of the day, we never listen to advice, we do what feels best to ourselves and keep telling ourselves it will be different this time.”

As the next few months arrived, so too did more singles from the pair, with both ‘iPad’ and the Chris Martin-penned ‘Riptide’ arriving as tasters of their forthcoming album, SO FAR SO GOOD.

As The Chainsmokers themselves explained, SO FAR SO GOOD is an album that was born out of difficulty, but emerged from a period of growth and reinvention. While the whole world came to a halt thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taggart and Pall were left in a position that was unenviable to most, yet equally rare for musicians.

With plenty of downtime, the pair were able to step away from their gruelling touring schedule to reassess what life and music meant to them. Rediscovering their love of music and the passion for what they do, this period of rediscovery soon gave birth to songs which, while still in the same Chainsmokers style fans have come to know and love, is as fresh and unique as anything the group have ever made.

“We’re more proud of this album than anything we’ve ever made,” the group succinctly explained of the record. “It’s so us.”

The Chainsmokers’ SO FAR SO GOOD is out today via Sony Music Australia.

Check out The Chainsmokers’ ‘Riptide’: