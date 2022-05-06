The Chats have announced their long-awaited second album, with a tour in support of the record confirmed for September.

The succinctly titled GET FUCKED is scheduled for release on August 19th via the band’s own Bargain Bin Records. The following month, the trio will embark on a five-date tour, taking in shows in Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle (see full details below). Support will be provided by U.S. punk rockers Mean Jeans.

GET FUCKED is the follow-up to The Chats’ acclaimed debut album High Risk Behaviour, which reached number five on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2020.

To mark the album’s announcement, the band have dropped the video for their latest single ‘6L GTR’, the second preview of GET FUCKED following ‘Struck by Lightning’. The video was created by animator Marco Imov, and features cartoonish versions of the band guzzling beer and flooring it in a car down a highway.

‘6L GTR’ was inspired by vocalist Eamon Sandwith seeing its title on a license plate in an airport parking garage. “I don’t even know if the car itself was actually a six-liter GTR or anything,” he shared in a statement. “To be honest with you, I don’t even know what a car like that would look like! I can’t drive! That was the thing, we were just trying to get into this dude’s head.”

The Chats’ GET FUCKED is out on August 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘6L GTR’ by The Chats:

The Chats GET FUCKED Tour 2022

with special guests Mean Jeans

Tickets on sale now via thechatslovebeer.com

Saturday, September 10th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS*

Thursday, September 15th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW*

Friday, September 16th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC*

Saturday, September 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD*

Saturday, September 24th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA**

* with The Prize

** with Aborted Tortoise