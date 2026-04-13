Australian acts at Coachella 2026 proved impossible to miss, bringing a diverse mix of sounds and live energy to stages across the desert.

Among the standout Australians on this year’s bill are punk favourites The Chats. They delivered one of the festival’s most chaotic live sets on the Gobi Stage, turning the crowd into one giant mosh pit. The Queensland band ripped through tracks like “Smoko”, “Pub Feed”, and “6L GTR” with ease.

They also played an unreleased song, “Half Arsed”.

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Ninajirachi flew the flag for Australia’s next wave of electronic talent. During her set in the Sonora Tent, she brought Porter Robinson out and the pair debuted a new collaboration. An official release date has not yet been announced.

Her rise over the past year has been undeniable, with her debut album, I Love My Computer, propelling her on the global stage. She swept the local awards season, taking home the Australian Music Prize, triple j Album of the Year and Music Video of the year, and Best Solo Artist, Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist, and Best Independent Release at the ARIAs, among others.

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Ecca Vandal brought her signature fusion of punk, hip hop and electronic chaos to Coachella, delivering one of the festival’s most energetic sets.

The Melbourne artist tore through a selection of fan favourites, underlining the genre-defying identity that has made her a cult live draw both at home and abroad. She also played songs from her forthcoming album Looking for People to Unfollow, due out next month, including “Cruising to Self Soothe”.

Royel Otis brought their laidback, melodic indie-pop to a packed Mojave Tent. The Sydney duo leaned into their breezy guitar-driven sound, delivering a performance featuring fan-favourite songs like “Oysters in My Pocket” and “Sofa King”. They also played their new song “Sweet Hallelujah” live for the first time.

Plus, The Kid Laroi made a special appearance during Justin Bieber’s headline set to perform their hit “Stay” together.

The Kid Laroi discussed their relationship and Bieber’s positivity in 2024 with Rolling Stone. “He’s just a really special human being. He has no ego when it comes to supporting me,” Laroi said. “Not everyone’s like him. He’s very giving and he wants to offer everything that he has to help me.”

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These Aussies will do it all again for Weekend Two on April 17th-19th. If you’re keen to catch these sets from the comfort of your own home, all will be livestreamed on Coachella’s YouTube channel.

Coachella 2026 features headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma (who had to cancel his Weekend One set due to wind conditions), and Justin Bieber.

Also among the massive lineup are Disclosure, Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, Katseye, Devo, Sexyy Red, The Strokes, Addison Rae, Sombr, David Byrne, and PinkPantheress, Young Thug, Kaskade, Laufey, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, and host of other major performers.