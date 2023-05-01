Country music icons The Chicks are making their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand.

Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, the powerhouse trio of Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines will perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland, and Christchurch in October. While Down Under, they’ll also appear at two A Day on the Green shows at Hunter Valley and Mount Cotton (see full dates below).

The Chicks will be supported by Elle King on the upcoming tour, and it will be their first time touring the two countries since 2017. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 8th, while the Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 3rd.

This will be The Chicks’ fifth visit to this part of the world, and Michael Chugg, Chugg Entertainment’s Executive Chairman, couldn’t be more excited. “Ever since I heard a demo in the late 90’s and did their first tour in November 1999, The Chicks have been a huge part of my life,” he says. “Watching them become live icons of music has been an amazing journey, and their upcoming tour will go up another level again.”

Renowned as one of the biggest-selling US female bands of all time, The Chicks released their latest album, the well-received Gaslighter, in 2020. They remain the only female band to achieve multiple Diamond-selling releases over their career.

The Chicks 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

With special guest Elle King

Presented by Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 3rd (Sydney 11am/Adelaide 11:30am/Melbourne 1pm/Brisbane 2pm/Christchurch 11am/Auckland 12pm)

General sale begins Monday, May 8th (Sydney 11am/Adelaide 11:30am/Melbourne 1pm/Brisbane 2pm/Christchurch 11am/Auckland 12pm)

THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide SA

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER

Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong VIC (A Day On The Green)

adotg.co/thechicks

MONDAY 16 OCTOBER

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC

ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley NSW (A Day On The Green)

adotg.co/thechicks

SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER

Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton QLD (A Day On The Green)

adotg.co/thechicks

TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER

Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz