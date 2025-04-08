Iconic Aussie band The Clouds are celebrating their 35th anniversary with a trio of exclusive headline shows this November in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The original lineup—Jodi Phillis (Guitar/Vocals), Trish Young (Bass/Vocals), Dave Easton (Guitar), and Raphael Whittingham (Drums)—will hit the road for a short but sweet east coast run.

The tour kicks off on Saturday, November 8th at The Metro in Sydney, then heads to Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on Saturday, November 14th, before wrapping up on Sunday, November 15th at Brisbane’s The Triffid.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, April 10th at 10am (local time), with general tickets going on sale Monday, April 14th at 10am (local time). Be sure to grab them early!

The band shared their excitement on social media: “We’re thrilled to announce a few special shows to celebrate the musical adventure we began 35 years ago!! Wait, what??? Yep, you heard that right. We’d love for you to join us!”

The Clouds emerged from Australia’s early ‘90s indie-rock scene, carving out a space with their dreamy pop hooks, angular guitar work, and shoegaze textures. Their thoughtful lyrics and distinctive sound made them a standout act on the local music landscape, leaving a lasting influence that still resonates today.

To mark their 35th anniversary, the band will revisit their iconic catalog, playing fan favourites like “Hieronymus”, “Red Serenade”, “Say It”, “Soul Eater”, “Anthem”, “Cloud Factory”, and more.

THE CLOUDS 35th Anniversary Australian Tour Dates

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, April 10th at 10am (local time)

General tickets go on sale Monday, April 14th at 10am (local time)

For more info and tickets, visit https://metropolistouring.com/the-clouds-2025/

Saturday, November 8th

The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 14th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 15th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD