The Cruel Sea are hitting the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their third album, The Honeymoon Is Over.

Released in May 1993, the indie rock band’s third album peaked at number four on the ARIA Albums Chart, but its real success would come the following year: the band swept the ARIA Awards, winning Single of the Year Song of the Year (title track), Album of the Year, Best Group, and Producer of the Year.

Fans had been clamouring for an anniversary tour to celebrate The Honeymoon Is Over, and The Cruel Sea have delivered. The band are reuniting for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, and Sydney this December (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 31st at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 29th at 10am local time.

“Well, I’m not sure what I’ve done, but life keeps handing me gifts! Being a musician, the greatest gifts I can get involve people and music. But really, what else is there? To play with The Cruel Sea was something I wasn’t sure would ever happen again. But believe me it’s happening,” says the band’s Tex Perkins.

“Rehearsals have been powerful, emotional, and joyful! The Cruel Sea have a sound that can’t be found anywhere else (I still feel like a guest singer)! I love that sound and I love the guys that make it! And I can’t wait to share this with you all! See you soon, yeah?”

The Cruel Sea The Honeymoon Is Over 30th Anniversary Tour

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 29th (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, August 31st (10am local time)

Thursday, November 30th

Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley, QLD

Saturday, December 2nd

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 7th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, December 9th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, December 16th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW