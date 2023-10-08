The Cruel Sea are headlining a concert for an important cause this month.

The ARIA Award-winning rock band will perform at Wild Aid 2023, a fundraiser for wildlife put together by Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital and Bluesfest.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital’s vital veterinary treatment and care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.

It’s a cause close to The Cruel Sea frontman Tex Perkins’ heart. He was shocked to discover that the hospital had lost a $6 million funding grant announced by the NSW Government in February. Perkins contacted the hospital’s management team to offer his support.

“I’ve seen what these incredibly caring humans do to help wildlife,” he says. “Losing that vital funding was. a brutal shock, and I really wanted to help.

“The Cruel Sea had started to jam again. It feels and sounds really good’ the guys were keen, so playing a benefit gig made sense to kick start getting back on the road to play a bunch of shows.”

The Cruel Sea are definitely jamming again: the band are about to hit the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their third album, The Honeymoon Is Over.

Released in May 1993, their third album peaked at number four on the ARIA Albums Chart, but its real success would come the following year: the band swept the ARIA Awards, winning Single of the Year Song of the Year (title track), Album of the Year, Best Group, and Producer of the Year.

The Cruel Sea will celebrate the album at shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, and Sydney this November and December (more information here ).

At Wild Aid 2023, The Cruel Sea will be joined by Adalita, Loose Content, and Jet Mead. Proceeds from the event will go directly to providing veterinary treatment and care for wildlife at Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

