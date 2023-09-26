15 more exciting artists have joined the Bluesfest 2024 lineup.
The first lineup was announced for the festival – which will celebrate its 35th birthday next year – last month, featuring international stars such as Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, and Drive-By Truckers, as well as The Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, and more.
And now a further 15 acts have joined the Bluesfest 2024 lineup.
Dan Sultan, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Cruel Sea, and Tim Finn have been confirmed for next year, as have recent 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards winners Coterie. Taj Mahal and Jackie Venson will also appear exclusively at the festival.
“I am so proud to bring this incredible gathering of the world’s best artists to Bluesfest Byron Bay,” says Festival Director Peter Noble OAM. “Our lineup is shaping up to be one of our best. And we’re just getting started!
“The Tedeschi Trucks Band was the most requested band by Bluesfest 2023 attendees to perform at our 35th anniversary festival, so we are thrilled to be able to deliver on such a demand. In two days from now, Tedeschi Trucks Band will be headlining Madison Square Garden in New York. These guys are a big deal!
Tickets to Bluesfest 2024 are on sale now via the official website.
Bluesfest 2024
Thursday, March 28th-Monday, April 1st
Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW
Tickets available via bluesfest.com.au
New Bluesfest Artists
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The Cruel Sea
Taj Mahal (Exclusive)
Tim Finn
Ian Moss
Rickie Lee Jones
Dan Sultan
The Whitlams Black Stump Band
Coterie
Playing for Change Band
Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul
Jackie Venson (Exclusive)
WILSN
Caravana Sun
Women of Soul Collective
Already Announced Artists
Jack Johnson
Tom Jones
The Teskey Brothers
Matt Corby
L.A.B
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
Tommy Emmanuel
The Dead South
The Paper Kites
Drive-By Truckers
Newton Faulkner
Steve Poltz
19-Twenty
Taj Farrant
Erja Lyytinen
Harry Manx
Here Come The Mummies
Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong
Little Quirks
Hussy Hicks
Blues Arcadia
RocKwiz Live