15 more exciting artists have joined the Bluesfest 2024 lineup.

The first lineup was announced for the festival – which will celebrate its 35th birthday next year – last month, featuring international stars such as Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, and Drive-By Truckers, as well as The Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, and more.

And now a further 15 acts have joined the Bluesfest 2024 lineup.

Dan Sultan, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Cruel Sea, and Tim Finn have been confirmed for next year, as have recent 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards winners Coterie. Taj Mahal and Jackie Venson will also appear exclusively at the festival.

“I am so proud to bring this incredible gathering of the world’s best artists to Bluesfest Byron Bay,” says Festival Director Peter Noble OAM. “Our lineup is shaping up to be one of our best. And we’re just getting started!

“The Tedeschi Trucks Band was the most requested band by Bluesfest 2023 attendees to perform at our 35th anniversary festival, so we are thrilled to be able to deliver on such a demand. In two days from now, Tedeschi Trucks Band will be headlining Madison Square Garden in New York. These guys are a big deal!

Tickets to Bluesfest 2024 are on sale now via the official website.

Bluesfest 2024 Thursday, March 28th-Monday, April 1st

Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW Tickets available via bluesfest.com.au New Bluesfest Artists Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Cruel Sea

Taj Mahal (Exclusive)

Tim Finn

Ian Moss

Rickie Lee Jones

Dan Sultan

The Whitlams Black Stump Band

Coterie

Playing for Change Band

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Jackie Venson (Exclusive)

WILSN

Caravana Sun

Women of Soul Collective

Already Announced Artists