Motörhead’s Lemmy once called The Damned “the only real punk band,” and the seminal punk band believe he even went so far as to “save” them.

In a new interview with Uncut, The Damned’s Captain Sensible remembered his relationship with Lemmy, revealing that he credits the metal legend with preventing The Damned from breaking up.

Caption Sensible worked with Lemmy in a short-lived band, Les Punks, for a gig in 1976; in 1979, they reformed, this time under the band name The Doomed.

“We did offer him the job permanently, because he saved the band, really… I think we were considered to be pretty washed up,” Captain Sensible told Uncut (as per NME).

“Without Lemmy and his encouragement, I don’t think we would have gone on. But he had another band to do, so he couldn’t do it full-time. Lemmy was a great man – a real charmer, an absolute gentleman. But he always reserved the right to be as fucking rude as necessary if the occasion demanded it!”

Check out Lemmy playing with The Damned:

The legendary English punk pioneers will perform five times around the two countries in early June (see full dates below). More information about the upcoming tour is available via the band’s official website.

The Australia and New Zealand tour will follow the release of The Damned’s forthcoming album, DARKADELIC, which is set for release on April 28th. So don’t miss your chance to witness one of the most renowned punk bands of the last 40 years live and up close, with tickets expected to sell out quickly.

The Damned 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Tickets available via sbmpresents.com

Friday, June 2nd

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, June 3rd

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

Monday, June 5th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, June 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, June 8th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW