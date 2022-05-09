The Darkness has announced its first full Australian and New Zealand tour in four years, scheduled for October of this year.

The popular band kicked off their Antipodean tour of Australia back in March of 2020. However, they had to cancel some of the dates because of the pandemic. The Darkness completed their Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide shows, but had to cancel their Melbourne and Brisbane concerts.

Lead singer and guitarist for The Darkness, Justin Hawkins says of their return for ‘Motorheart’ tour, “Our last ill fated Antipodean excursion in 2020 was cruelly truncated. We’ve spent 2.5 years deflated. Our appetite for Rock has largely gone unsated. Well, for too long you have waited, to witness the atmosphere created, in the Uk, Ireland, Canada and the Unite Stated, by us, Rock’s most underrated. and I am truly elated to announce that we shall return in October to deliver our solid gold plated ROCK – see you there!”

Fans will be treated to new songs from the band’s new album Motorheart, along with slaying their award-winning, platinum-selling hit singles including ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ and ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’- a true spectacle to behold.

Presale for early bird tickets begins on Thursday, May 13th at 11am local time and runs until Tuesday, May 17 at 11am local time (sign up here). Tickets to the general public then go on sale on Friday, May 17th at 11am local time (available for purchase here).

The Darkness Motorheart Australia and New Zealand tour 2022

Tickets on sale May 13th via SBM presents.

Wednesday, Oct 12th

Forum, Melbourne

Friday, Oct 14th

Astor, Perth

Saturday, Oct 15th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday, Oct 16th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, Oct 18th

Kambri, Canberra

Wednesday, Oct 19th

Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, Oct 21st

Hunter Lounge, Wellington

Saturday, Oct 22t

Powerstation, Auckland

Watch the Darkness 2022 tour trailer here: