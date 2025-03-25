The Darkness have dropped a new single and, true to form, it’s gloriously unhinged.

The track’s called “Hot On My Tail” and it’s described by the band as a country-tinged honky-tonk romp about flatulence and failed romance. We’re not even exaggerating — that’s literally how frontman Justin Hawkins pitched it.

“We live in complicated times,” Hawkins said. “Our forebears understood the romantic power of a well-timed breaking of the wind accompanied by the rowdy trumpeting that should, by nature, accompany such glorious endeavour. In those heroic times, the ladyfolk were invariably amazed. Alas, relentless progress has driven a wedge between the sexes – a schism, if you will.”

“Nowadays, when it comes to love, we gentlemen hide our flatulence in a guilty miasma of fear and despair. I am not here to judge. It is for you to decide… to clench or to be free. I sincerely hope that this exploration of the matter will help you to slide squeakily from the fence. Good day to you all.”

Yep. That’s the new Darkness single. And honestly? It kinda slaps.

The new song arrives just days before the band drop their latest album Dreams on Toast — out this Friday, the 28th of March via Cooking Vinyl. According to early reviews, it might be their best release since their 2003 debut Permission to Land. Fans of the band’s signature mix of glam-rock absurdity and shredding guitar riffs can expect the usual theatrics, plus some new sonic detours. The album veers from 70s country rock to pompous AOR to tongue-in-cheek hard rock send-ups, all delivered with the band’s signature high-camp flair.

Produced by guitarist Dan Hawkins, Dreams on Toast is being praised for its “audacious eccentricity” and “hell-for-leather maximalism,” and it’s currently being debuted live across a sold-out UK tour, including a headline show at Wembley Arena on Saturday the 29th of March.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The tracklist includes titles like “Rock And Roll Party Cowboy”, “Mortal Dread”, and “The Battle For Gadget Land”, because of course it does.

No word yet on whether The Darkness are heading back to Australia soon, but we’ll be watching this one like a hawk (or a squeaky leather-clad ferret).

Dreams on Toast is out this Friday. “Hot On My Tail” is streaming now.