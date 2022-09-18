The dates and venues for Laneway Festival 2023 are here, with four exciting new venues confirmed.

The iconic Trans-Tasman festival is returning next year for the first time since 2020, with the organisers clearly eager to make up for lost time.

The Melbourne leg is moving from its traditional home in Footscray to The Park, Flemington. Located just 15 minutes from Melbourne CBD, plenty of parking and a nearby train station should ensure the venue change goes smoothly.

South Australians are also getting a new Laneway venue at Adelaide’s Bonython Park, an ideal city spot with huge green spaces. The Sydney leg, meanwhile, will head to the Sydney Showground for the very first time.

And in Perth, Laneway will be held in the city’s CBD in the recently-revamped Wellington Square, easily accessible to residents of Perth and beyond. As well as the new venues, Laneway will return to its usual homes in Auckland and Brisbane (see full details below).

“The Laneway Festival team is constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance the patron and artist experience and each of the sites will allow us to bring in A+ production and facilities. We are absolutely pumped to host music fans and our favourite ever line-up on these new sites,” Danny Rogers, Laneway Festival co-founder, says.

Fans can register for access to the Laneway presale here, including the chance to win the ultimate Laneway x Afterpay VIP experience. The festival lineup will be announced in just two days on Wednesday, September 21st.

Laneway Festival 2023

Monday, January 30th

AUCKLAND/Tāmaki Makaurau (18+)

Albert Park

Saturday, February 4th

BRISBANE/Turrbal (16+)

Brisbane Showgrounds

Sunday, February 5th

SYDNEY/Burramattagal and Wangal (16+)

Sydney Showground

Friday, February 10th

ADELAIDE/Kaurna (16+)

Bonython Park

Saturday, February 11th

MELBOURNE Wurundjeri (16+)

The Park, Flemington

Sunday, February 12th

PERTH/Whadjuk (16+)

Wellington Square