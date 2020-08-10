Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has partnered with a bunch of great NSW bands including for a unique series of gigs where bands will actually get tattooed while they perform!

Sydney punk act The Dead Love, fellow locals Polish Club and Newcastle pop-punk band Eat Your Heart Out have all signed on to receive some ink as they perform live.

The free and intimate gigs will all take place in Sydney, in COVID-safe venues, and for anyone that can’t get there a live stream will go live at the Sailor Jerry Instagram page. That’s where you can apply for a spot to head along to the gigs as well!

If that’s not exciting enough, a few lucky fans who snap up tickets will get the opportunity to win a free tattoo.

The Sailor Jerry Sessions kick off on August 12th with The Dead Love performing at The Tattoo Movement, with the band to be tattooed with classic Sailor Jerry Flash art.

“The last couple of months in lockdown have been tough, not just for bands, but for the entire industry,” said The Dead Love.

It sucks we can’t play and hit up live shows in our local venues. When Sailor Jerry gave us the call and told us they wanted to support the industry, we were super keen to get involved!

“Then when they asked us if we’d be up for the challenge of getting tattooed while we perform, we thought ‘why the hell not?!’ We appreciate all the support and can’t wait to have a banger night with crew that are into our music.”

Next up, Polish Club will hit Newtown venue Earl’s Juke Joint for an intimate show on August 19th. “It’s been too long in between drinks and even longer between live sets,” said the band.

“So what a lovely treat to have both with Sailor Jerry. Let us all set sail through a sea of booze and sweat.”

Finally, the series will wrap up as Eat Your Heart Out perform on August 27th at backstreet Sydney CBD bar Since I Left You.

“At Sailor Jerry, we stand strong and we stand together through tough times, adversity and hardship,” said Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador, Lucille Rose.

“We may all be separated physically at the moment but if we Stand Fast together, we will come out the other end. Our new music series is our commitment to standing fast and we’re looking forward to our fans joining us in getting behind the music industry and raising a glass to the legends that make it tick.”

Check out the Sailor Jerry Sessions announcement clip: