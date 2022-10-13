As Bluesfest 2023 edges closer, the festival has announced an extended tour for The Doobie Brothers.

The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.

A further six names were then added to the lineup, including Counting Crows (Easter Saturday), Vintage Trouble (Good Friday and Easter Saturday), and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and St Paul & the Broken Bones (both performing on opening night and Good Friday).

The Doobie Brothers are also bringing their 50th anniversary tour to the festival, and it’s now been confirmed that the iconic U.S. rockers have added two intimate shows at Sydney’s State Theatre. Fans can expect over two hours of all their greatest hits, with tickets expected to sell out quickly.

You can check out the full dates and ticket information for The Doobie Brothers shows below. The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Wednesday, April 5th 2023 – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 6th 2023 – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

PRE-SALE Tuesday, October 18th 2022 (12pm AEDT)

ON SALE from Thursday, October 20th 2022 (12PM AEDT)

