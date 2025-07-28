Australian folk-pop duo The Dreggs have released their second album, The Art of Uncommon Practice.

They’ve described it as a fast, instinctive project that captures a rawer, more honest version of their sound.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, they opened up about the creative process behind the album.

“It was quick, but it just flowed,” said Paddy Macrae of the three-week recording process. “A lot of that came down to the environment — we were just four lads hanging out, writing music, and talking smack. A couple of beers, a lot of laughs. It didn’t feel like a high-pressure situation.”

Unlike their previous release, Caught in a Reverie, which they admitted felt overly polished, the new album leans into its imperfections. “We told Chris [Collins, producer], ‘We don’t want it to be perfect,’” said Zane Harris. “There’s stuff slightly out of tune, and we kept that. It was all really intentional.”

One track, “Jealous Type”, features a missed drum beat and a yell from Matt Corby, who also co-produced the record. “We just kept it in,” said Macrae. “It was kind of funny.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Another song, “This Little Life”, was recorded live in one take. “Paddy’s literally asking how many times we’re running the chorus,” Harris said. “We just kept rolling.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair said the relaxed studio environment helped them write four songs from scratch while reshaping older demos. “Chris really helped us find the new sound we’d been chasing,” said Macrae. “He knew exactly where to take it.”

The Art of Uncommon Practice is the first new album from The Dreggs since 2022. The band will take the record on their first North American tour later this year, followed by shows in the UK and Europe.

“We’ve had moments where we wanted to throw in the towel,” Harris told Rolling Stone. “But we genuinely love what we do.”

The Dreggs’ The Art of Uncommon Practice is out now. Find the band’s upcoming tour dates here.