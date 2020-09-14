The Flaming Lips appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! last week, in celebration of their latest album, the stunning American Head.

The band took a note out of the Jake Gyllenhaal bible and performed their track ‘God and the Policeman’ in personal isolation bubbles. A motif that has followed the band throughout their coronavirus-era live performances.

Back in June, the band appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where both the members of the band and the audience, were requested in personal bubbles. Frontman Wayne Coyne was ahead of the social-distancing curve and has been incorporating the bubble schtick into the transcendental Flaming Lips live performances for years.

View this post on Instagram …. I’ve been prepared for awhile …❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🧠🧠🧠🧠🧠🧠🧠🧠🧠❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

Last Friday, The Flaming Lips released their 21st (yep!) studio album, American Head. The record is a homage to the classic American rock sound.

At the time of the announcement of the album, Coyne penned a short essay, delving into what the band were focused on achieving when penning the record.

“The Flaming Lips are from Oklahoma. We never thought of ourselves as an American band. I know growing up (when I was 6 or 7 years old) in Oklahoma I was never influenced by, or was very aware of any musicians from Oklahoma.”

Before working on the new record, the group had become a 7-piece act. “We started to think of classic American bands like The Grateful Dead and Parliament-Funkadelic and how maybe we could embrace this new vibe”. He continued “So for the first time in our musical life we began to think of ourselves as ‘an American Band’…telling ourselves it would be our identity for our next creative adventure.”

Check out The Flaming Lips perform ‘God and The Policeman’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: