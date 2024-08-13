The Flaming Lips are returning to Australia for the first time in five years.

The beloved US psych-rock band will play shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in January and February of next year (see full dates below), with a special set planned for the shows.

The Flaming Lips will perform their seminal 2022 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, in full, along with a sprinkling of other cult classics from their extensive discography.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 23rd at 9am local time, while the early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 21st at 9am local time.

Formed in 1983, The Flaming Lips have become renowned as one of the most idiosyncratic indie bands of their generation, pushing boundaries and defying norms at every career turn.

Nominated for several Grammys and named by Q Magazine as one of the 50 Bands to See Before You Die, The Flaming Lips have also earned acclaim for their live shows, with the Sydney Morning Herald hailing them as one of the “world’s most impressive live acts.”

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, and the album remains a favourite of fans and critics alike.

Featuring wondrous tracks like “Do You Realize??,” Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots appeared in many publication’s decade-end albums lists for the 2010s, while it also made it into the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

“I think it’s safe to say that the Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne is a genius, equal parts Thomas Edison and P.T. Barnum,” Pitchfork wrote of the band’s frontman in reviewing the album.

The Flaming Lips 2025 Australian Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 21st (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 23rd (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, January 30th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, February 1st

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, February 2nd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 5th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD