Due to overwhelming demand for pre-sale tickets, The Fray have added more dates to their upcoming How to Save a Life 20th anniversary Australian tour.

The US pop rockers have announced two more performances to the run – an extra show in Melbourne at The Forum on Tuesday December 9th and at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday December 10th.

Tickets for both shows will be available immediately through the TEG MJR pre-sale, while general public tickets for all shows will still be available on Tuesday April 1st at 10.00am.

Originally released in 2005, How to Save a Life became one of the biggest albums of the 2000s, featuring massive hits like “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and the 5x Platinum title track. The song dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 58 weeks and became an emotional staple of Grey’s Anatomy, forever locking The Fray into pop culture history.

The Fray’s rise was massive – 4 million albums, 20 million singles sold, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, and a devoted global fanbase.

“We wrote songs in our parents’ basements and our grandpa’s barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day. We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later,” said lead vocalist Joe King.

“It’s an incredible honour to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary with our Australian fans. We can’t wait to perform these songs and share our stories with you. Come sing with us – we’ll see you in December!”

THE FRAY ‘HOW TO SAVE A LIFE’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY AUSTRALIA TOUR 2025

Wednesday December 3rd

Metro City, Perth, WA

Friday December 5th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday December 6th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday December 7th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday December 9th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC (NEW SHOW)

Wednesday December 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (NEW SHOW)