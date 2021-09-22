One of the best to ever do it, The Fugees, are reuniting for the first time in 15 long years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Score.
Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel are getting back together, which may be a surprise considering they often seemed so against reuniting. Beginning with a special pop-up show in New York City tonight, September 22nd, the tour will then travel the U.S. across November, before ending with dates in London, Paris, Nigeria, and Ghana to close out the year.
The Score came out in February 1996 and is a seminal record in the history of alternative hip hop; it’s one of the great tragedies of modern music that The Fugees stopped at just two albums. The Score contained classic tracks such as ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, ‘No Woman, No Cry’, and ‘Fu-Gee-La’.
Rolling Stone ranked it at number 134 on its list of the the 500 Greatest Albums of all Time. It was a platinum hit worldwide, topping the U.S. Billboard 200 too. With an estimated 22 million copies sold around the world, The Score is still one of the best-selling albums ever (it remains the best-selling album by a hip-hop group).
The trio all embarked on successful solo careers after breaking up, particularly Lauryn Hill who released the masterful The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998. Aside from a brief tour of Europe in 2005, they haven’t worked together since.
The Fugees on tour for The Score 25th Anniversary. Tickets available Friday at 10 AM local.
Click here fore more info: https://t.co/O6xIfqKBoq pic.twitter.com/ce9XZogDj8
— Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) September 21, 2021
The Fugees Tour:
September 22nd
New York City – TBA
November 2nd
Chicago, IL – United Center
November 7th
Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
November 12th
Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
November 18th
Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
November 21st
Miami, FL – FTX Arena
November 26th
Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
November 28th
Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
December 4th
Paris, France – La Defense Arena
December 6th
London, U.K. – The O2
TBA
Nigeria – TBA
December 18th
Ghana – TBA