One of the best to ever do it, The Fugees, are reuniting for the first time in 15 long years to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Score.

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel are getting back together, which may be a surprise considering they often seemed so against reuniting. Beginning with a special pop-up show in New York City tonight, September 22nd, the tour will then travel the U.S. across November, before ending with dates in London, Paris, Nigeria, and Ghana to close out the year.

The Score came out in February 1996 and is a seminal record in the history of alternative hip hop; it’s one of the great tragedies of modern music that The Fugees stopped at just two albums. The Score contained classic tracks such as ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, ‘No Woman, No Cry’, and ‘Fu-Gee-La’.

Rolling Stone ranked it at number 134 on its list of the the 500 Greatest Albums of all Time. It was a platinum hit worldwide, topping the U.S. Billboard 200 too. With an estimated 22 million copies sold around the world, The Score is still one of the best-selling albums ever (it remains the best-selling album by a hip-hop group).

The trio all embarked on successful solo careers after breaking up, particularly Lauryn Hill who released the masterful The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998. Aside from a brief tour of Europe in 2005, they haven’t worked together since.

The Fugees on tour for The Score 25th Anniversary. Tickets available Friday at 10 AM local.

Click here fore more info: https://t.co/O6xIfqKBoq pic.twitter.com/ce9XZogDj8 — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) September 21, 2021

Lauryn Hill shared her reasons for doing the tour in a statement. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” she said. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.” Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, September 24th at 10am local time. Find full details at Live Nation. For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

The Fugees Tour:

September 22nd

New York City – TBA

November 2nd

Chicago, IL – United Center

November 7th

Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

November 12th

Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

November 18th

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 21st

Miami, FL – FTX Arena

November 26th

Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

November 28th

Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

December 4th

Paris, France – La Defense Arena

December 6th

London, U.K. – The O2

TBA

Nigeria – TBA

December 18th

Ghana – TBA

Check out ‘Ready or Not’ by The Fugees: