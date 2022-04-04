According to Wack 100, The Game is ready to come at Eminem and has a diss track prepared for him titled, ‘Black Slim Shady.’

Despite previous claims that The Game would be hanging it up after his last album Born 2 Rap, he is coming back in full force. The Compton-born artist has teased an upcoming album over the past few months which G Herbo endorsed as album of the year material.

The album would be The Game’s 10th studio album. Ye also connected with Game on “Eazy,” which further built anticipation surrounding the project as his name was brought more attention.

Now, The Game looks to be coming after everyone, including Eminem. His diss track titled ‘Black Slim Shady’ is said to have multiple lines that will be coming out hot against the Detroit artist.

“I like Eminem, he’s one of the f*cking good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it. It’s not drama!… Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever,” he said.

“Black Slim Shady, it’s coming,” Wack 100 said on Clubhouse. “That n***a better be ready ’cause this n***a done went crazy,” he continued, adding that The Game “is coming for Eminem.”

Wack 100 went on to talk about the dangers of dissing Eminem, and how exciting the ensuing back-and-forth could become.

“He disrespects his own mama, my n***a, shit. He disrespects himself,” Wack said. “This n***a talk about killing his baby mama, putting her in the trunk, fuck my momma. My own momma. That’s a disrespectful n***a, man,” Wack continued. “When you get in that arena with that n***a, ain’t no boundaries with this n***a, man. He ain’t got no boundaries with himself.”