The Grammys have just announced the second round of performers for their show, which will take place on April 3rd.

The Grammy’s second batch of performers will have a tough act to follow as the leading act will feature:

BTS

Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Brandi Carlile

Brothers Osborne

However, the second round isn’t without its heavy hitters either and will see performers hit the stage such as:

Chris Stapleton

Foo Fighters

H.E.R.

Jon Batiste

Nas

Ben Platt

Cynthia Erivo

Leslie Odom Jr.

Rachel Zegler

The general field categories’ full nominations, as listed on the Grammy’s website are listed here:

1. Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

ABBA Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer Freedom

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, DJ Khalil, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Jon Batiste Jon Batiste, DJ Khalil, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Louis Bell, Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Louis Bell, Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Brandi Carlile Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Doja Cat Featuring SZA Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Billie Eilish FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Lil Nas X Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Olivia Rodrigo Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

We Are

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

H.E.R. Montero

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Evermore

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Donda

Kanye West

3. Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran) A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile) drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X) Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon) Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

4. Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.