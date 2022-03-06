With the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards fast approaching, The Grogans are putting on a free gig in Melbourne to amp us up in anticipation.

In partnership with Sailor Jerry, Rolling Stone Australia will be hosting the The Grogans at Stay Gold in Melbourne as part of the Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone series, a gig lineup set to celebrate the lead up to the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards – and, with the awards right around the corner, the series has already kicked off with Eliza & The Delusionals for starters, The Grogans landing right in the middle of it, with a Melbourne show scheduled for March 16th, and The Terrys wrapping it all up on March 17th.

With the past two years bringing its fair share of tough times to the music industry – gigs being cancelled and music halted across the country for numerous hard-working musicians who would otherwise be performing to packed crowds on any given night – it’s time for punters to get back to the sticky floors of venues across Australia. With this in mind, Sailor Jerry and Rolling Stone Australia have connected in a grassroots effort to bring live music back to stages and independent venues around the country – meaning we can get back to drinking some perfectly spiced rum while listening to some great, homegrown artists.

Armed with a handful of stellar albums and a multitude of catchy tracks, indie-rockers The Grogans are gearing up to give punters a taste of what they’ve been missing out on, adding a bit of anticipation to the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Kicking off at Stay Gold in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 16th, the gig is entirely free, and open-door, meaning that you won’t even have to register for tickets. With the doors opening at 7pm, the first 100 guests to arrive will receive a free gift in addition to the main event that starts at 9:30pm.

Check out The Grogans’ ‘Be Your Man’:

Having been on the scene for a few years now, the Melbourne trio have been a staple of the live stage for just as long, with slick and catchy tracks following them at every turn.

Last releasing a new album by way of 2020’s Day / To / Day, the group have – like the rest of us – been finding themselves a little bit stuck thanks to the events of the last two years. Not content to let it get the better of them, they re-emerged at the end of 2021 with new single ‘Just A Kid’, before following it up with their latest single, ‘Be Your Man’, which arrived in early February.

“We wanted to write something heavier as we really enjoy that side of our live show,” explained The Grogans’ Gus Vasic. “We wanted it to be in your face but still within our nature.

“It’s a song about wanting to prove yourself to a partner and wanting to step up to the table but it’s still in a simple manner a classic love track all wrapped up in a punkish wrapping. Dig ya teeth in and take what you will from it.”

Of course, it’s a pretty fitting track to share into the world. With fans longing for new music and live shows from The Grogans, the trio decided to combine the two, unveiling a single that captures that energy and intensity that their live shows are known for, and delivering it at a time when it’s needed the most.

With new music in their arsenal, and live shows once again happening, it’s clear that The Grogans are gearing up to ensure that 2022 is a year of highlights following a few years spent on hold. As such, the group are keen to get out there once again and start playing their music with a sense of regularity once more, and with their next big event taking place as part of the Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone concerts, there’s never been a better time to catch The Grogans live.

If you’re feeling eager to catch The Grogans ripping it up on the live stage, the free gig will be hosted at Stay Gold in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 16th, and you can RSVP now via the Facebook event.

Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone Concerts

Wednesday, March 2nd

Eliza & The Delusionals

Suzie Wongs, Brisbane, QLD

More Info: Facebook

Wednesday, March 16th

The Grogans

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

More Info: Facebook

Thursday, March 17th

The Terrys

Jolene’s, Sydney, NSW

More Info: Facebook