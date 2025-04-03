Melbourne-based trio The Grogans have released new single “Roundabout” after a huge tour of Australia and the US.

While staying true to their surf-rock sound, this new track plunges deeper into the grungy arts of psychedelia with droning guitar riffs reminiscent of heavy-hitters King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Their push into a new genre matches the subject of the song, featuring lyrics that the band said reflected on pushing back against the urge to settle down and be “constantly stuck in the same motion over and over again, much like a roundabout”.

“Everyday feels like it’s a mirror of the last, and sometimes those around you are the only thing that keeps our sense of self together,” The Grogans said.

The track follows the release of singles “In My Heart” and “Oh Boy”, all of which display the band’s focus on breaking genre moulds on their anticipated fifth LP, Stagger, set for release on May 23rd.

“The album explores yet another side to our music. It’s in no way a concept album; it’s almost the opposite,” said the band.

“The tracks don’t necessarily fit together side by side in theory, but that’s the beauty of this album.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In their pursuit of pushing boundaries, The Grogans worked with Joseph Carra of Crystal Mastering, who has previously worked with Aussie rock legends King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Amyl & The Sniffers, and folk stars The Teskey Brothers.

On the live front, the band has recently toured internationally, with shows across Europe, Ireland, and the UK, a stop at the Netherlands’ Misty Fields Festival, and supporting Ocean Alley on their US tour. In 2024, they continued to perform locally, sharing the stage with Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers for their ‘Fix It With Salt’ tour, as well as celebrating the 5-year anniversary of their LP Just What You Want.

The Grogans’ “Roundabout” is out now via CW Records.