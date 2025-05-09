The Grogans are back with a new track that sees the trio return to their rock ’n’ roll roots.

“Social Cue”, the latest single from their upcoming album Stagger (due out Friday, May 23rd), delivers a punch with its drum-driven sound and gritty guitars.

It’s a song about feeling disrespected, and the frustration that comes with it. “Dig in and turn it up to eleven,” they urge.

Accompanying the release is a live video shot at Melbourne’s Sing Sing Studios – check it out below.

Fresh off a 16-date US headline tour, The Grogans are making a quick stop in WA for shows in Margaret River and Esperance, before gearing up to drop their fifth – and self-proclaimed favourite – album later this month. A return to the States is also on the cards, with another US run slated for June.

Stagger explores a different side of the band, pulling together a patchwork of sounds and styles across its track list. “It came from this idea that it was a jagged and stylistically different album track to track,” the band explains.

While capturing the high-energy of their live shows, the album also touches on themes of mental health, self-care, relationships and the occasional love song.

The Grogans were recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music series, which praised the garage-rock trio as “a group with a seemingly inexhaustible supply of melodic, fuzz-drenched riffs, The Grogans have won their legion of fans the old-fashioned way: with an admirable work ethic that has seen them relentlessly tour around the country, wowing crowds with their impressive arsenal of hooky earworms.”

The Grogans’ “Social Cue” is out via CW Records.