The set times for Heaps Good 2023 are here so fans can start planning well ahead of time.

Set to take place at Adelaide Showgrounds on Friday, January 6th, this edition of Heaps Good boasts a lineup worthy of more than a one-day festival.

Which means that catching all the excellent acts, both international and national favourites, will be the difficult part for those in attendance.

The Eucalyptus Stage starts strong early with Peach PRC and King Stingray back to back from 12:35pm.

BBC Sound of 2022 winner PinkPantheress is up next at 1:35pm, followed by local pop star G Flip at 3:45pm. Then it’s all about Aussie festival favourites with psych rock outfit Ocean Alley at 5pm and WA indie rockers Spacey Jane at 6:30pm.

The Eucalyptus Stage will close with two huge international names: Scottish electropop trio Chvrches at 8pm and indie rock icons Arctic Monkeys at 9:45pm.

If you’re after more of a boogy, the competing Bottlebrush Stage will be the place to go. Renowned producer Subjoi will be spinning tuns at 2pm, followed by a Pretty Girl DJ set at 3pm.

At 6:30pm, the acclaimed Jamie XX will do his thing, followed by globetrotting South Korean DJ Peggy Gou at 7:55pm.

Good luck with those time clashes. You can check out the full set times below. Tickets for Heaps Good 2023 are on sale now here.

Heaps Good 2023 Set Times

Presented by Secret Sounds & triple j

Eucalyptus Stage

11:45am – Mum Thinks Blue

12:25pm – Welcome to Country

12:35pm – Peach PRC

1:35pm – King Stingray

2:40pm – PinkPantheress

3:45pm – G Flip

5:00pm – Ocean Alley

6:30pm – Spacey Jane

8:00pm – Chvrches

9:45pm – Arctic Monkeys

Bottlebrush Stage

12:00pm – Claude

1:00pm – Ebony Boadu

2:00pm – Subjoi

3:00pm – Pretty Girl (DJ Set)

4:00pm – CC:Disco!

5:00pm – Young Franco

6:30pm – Jamie XX

7:55pm – Peggy Gou