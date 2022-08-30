Just one week after announcing their first album in four years, Arctic Monkeys have released the record’s lead single.

Titled ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, it’s an atmospherically languorous track, definitely following stylistically from the Sheffield band’s sound on previous album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. There are swooning strings and escalating falsetto vocals; there’s definitely no scuzzy garage rock within earshot. Arctic Monkeys also shared a cinematic video as an accompaniment to their new single, which you can watch below.

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ will feature on The Car, the band’s seventh studio album, set for release on October 21st via Domino (preorder here). Written by Alex Turner and produced by James Ford, The Car was recorded at Butler Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London.

It will also feature ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which the Monkeys premiered at Zurich Openair Festival in Switzerland last week.

The Car is the long-awaited follow-up to Tranquil Base Hotel & Casino, which was a critical and commercial success despite some disapproval: the album was nominated for both the 2018 Mercury Prize and the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

It became the Arctic Monkeys’ sixth number one debut album in a row in the U.K., as well as being the country’s fastest selling vinyl record in 25 years. The album also topped the charts in countries such as Australia, France, Portugal, and Switzerland.

In touring news, Arctic Monkeys will be returning to Australia in January 2023, performing four huge outdoor shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. It will be the rock royalty’s first tour of the country since a run of sold-out shows in 2019. Tickets for one of the Melbourne dates are still available here.

Arctic Monkeys’ ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is out now.

Check out ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ by Arctic Monkeys: