The Hives have announced a brand new album and world tour to boot.

The Swedish rockers are set to kick the run off this July in Fremantle, followed by stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The tour comes in support of the band’s newly-announced seventh studio album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, which is set for release on Friday August 29th.

Check out the full message from The Hives:

To Whom It May Concern,



Which is everyone.



This message is to inform you that International Rock Sensation The Hives, the best live band on the planet and still your new favourite band, lauded on all continents for their masterful skill and reckless abandon in the rock music field, have once again, sooner than you expected, created a new body of work the likes of which have never been heard or indeed probably will again.



A new record so full of energy, joy, anger and life that you will be questioning reality as you have known it.



They finally did it. Every single song a single, every single single a hit, every hit a direct hit in the face of the man.



This, their seventh opus, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, must be released upon the 29th day of August in the year 2025, through the venerable Play It Again Sam.



This long playing music album, consisting of thirteen pieces of music crafted with commitment, abandon and skill in Sweden in cohorts with the esteemed producers Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of Beastie Boys, will read as follows:

(introduction)

Enough Is Enough

Hooray Hooray Hooray

Bad Call

Paint A Picture

O.C.D.O.D

Legalize Living

(interlude)

Roll Out The Red Carpet

Born A Rebel

They Can’t Hear The Music

Path Of Most Resistance

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives

And if that wasn’t enough for fans, The Hives have also given a taste of the new record with the release of the first single, “Enough is Enough.” Check out the official music video below.

“Who in their right mind would start a song like this? No one but The Hives,” the band said of the new track.

“They are here again sooner than you expected and they have had enough of everyone at this point. Hence the title. Dig? Dig.”

Tickets to the band’s Australian tour go on sale Thursday April 10th (12pm local time), while Frontier Members can get early access via the presale starting Tuesday April 8th (12pm local time). Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

THE HIVES 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Thursday July 17th

Metropolis, Fremantle

Saturday July 19th

The Forum, Melbourne

Wednesday July 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday July 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane