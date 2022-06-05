Aussie singer/reality TV star Jack Vidgen has told a very NSFW story about his Hollywood hook-up that ended with a hospital stay.

Vidgen shared the story on his Hey Doll! podcast, telling co-host Tom Whitaker all the gory details.

“So the stunt double Power Ranger, I ended up hooking up with him and he c*me in my eye by accident,” Vidgen said. “And I ended up in Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills for seven days.”

Vidgen explained that he was on a “really hectic antibiotic drip” for the week to treat a bacterial infection in his eye.

“Obviously his c*m must not have been that great,” he shared with a stunned Whitaker.

Vidgen said the incident occurred on Good Friday, and he woke up on Easter Sunday with his eye “swollen as shit,” so he called his mum straight away.

“I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “She was like, ‘Go to the chemist,’ so I went to the chemist but I couldn’t find anything because I couldn’t see.”

The singer revealed the stay would have cost him over $200,000 without insurance.

“I didn’t pay that much, obviously, so insurance paid,” Vidgen said. “But they knew I had insurance, so they put me in the nicest room, with a view.”

Vidgen has certainly shed the image of the innocent 14-year-old who won Australia’s Got Talent in 2011.

His latest single, ‘PTSD,’ is “a song about group sex.” Fans blasted the out of context use of the mental health term. “Think the name is appropriate though? Making fun of mental health?” one person commented, with another adding: “I agree – disgraceful to use such a word in this context.”

Vidgen received a recording contract from his AGT win, but left the music industry for five years due to overwhelming hate. He retuned to the spotlight on The Voice Australia in 2019, and has since appeared on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia and Eurovision 2020: Australia Decides.

Listen to the podcast below: