The Human League are touring Australia next year to celebrate one of their albums.

The 80s synth-pop favourites will perform their third studio album, Dare!, in full on the upcoming tour.

The English band can be seen in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in March of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 25th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Friday, July 21st at 9am local time.

Dare! was a big hit for The Human League around the world, reaching the top three on the UK, US, and Australian charts. In Australia, the album eventually achieved platinum status.

It contained four hit singles, none more iconic than the timeless anthem “Don’t You Want Me”, which remains a radio favourite to this day.

Interestingly, the band’s frontman Philip Oakey originally considered “Don’t You Want Me” to be the weakest track on Dare!, but time proved him wrong.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rolling Stone ranked Dare! in the top 100 albums of the 1980s, describing it as “an alluring synthesiser-soaked brand of rock, most remembered for its slick synthesisers, drum machines, dance rhythms and playable pop.”

Oakey, Joanne Catherall, and Susan Ann Sulley now make up The Human League. As well as hearing Dare! performed in full, Australian fans can expect to hear the band play other anthems and classic hits from their back catalogue.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

The Human League 2024 Australian Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Friday, July 21st (9am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, July 25th (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Wednesday, March 6th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 8th

Enmore Theatre Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 9th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 11th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, March 14th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA