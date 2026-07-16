Beloved Melbourne band The Huxton Creepers are back after a lengthy absence.

The Huxton Creepers, who followed Sunnyboys and Hoodoo Gurus out of the pub scene in the ’80s, have returned with their first new music since 1990.

They dropped two new songs this week, “Opposites Attract” and “Midnight TV”, both written by original members Rob Craw, Matthew Eddy, and Archie Law, with the addition of new guitarist and longtime friend Julian Matthews (The Stems).

Of “Opposites Attract”, Craw says, “‘Opposites…’ was inspired by the song ‘Save It for Later’ by the British Beat — its melody and feel. One of my favourite songs but in no way did I wish to just slavishly replicate it but rather just let it seep in as an almost a subconscious driver.

“Lyrically, I was reading about the myth of couples being attracted to their opposite and research had proven this as myth. I’m a big believer in factual truth and evidence based science. However, I just wanted to twist this back to the romantic notion. My wife’s a scientist and me… well, let’s just say rationality is not my strong suit.”

The B-side, meanwhile, hearkens back to earlier influences, according to Eddy: “Stole the riff from New York Dolls’ ‘Lonely Planet Boy’ which morphed into a sort of driving hypnotic rhythm, the chorus a nice little tune with bending strings being played around a bushman’s C chord,” he explains.

“The lyrics started as ‘Late night TV’ but Rob thought ‘Midnight TV’ sounded better and he was right, despite it very rarely actually happening these days. No mystery here, just musings on couch time.

“The middle 8 is a wig out to break things up, before settling back into that driving thing from Arch and Matt. A great vocal from Rob, and Jules’ fantastic noodling over everything tops it off nicely. It was recorded with a fade out in mind but nobody wanted it to end so you get to hear it right to the last note.”



The single will officially release on July 23rd via Cheersquad Records a&d Tapes. It will be available digitally as well as on black vinyl and limited edition coloured vinyl.

Cheersquad Records & Tapes are also releasing a special vinyl reissue of the band’s debut album, 12 Days to Paris, which turns 40 this year.

The Huxton Creepers will celebrate the vinyl reissue on the road next month, with shows confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and more towns and cities. Find out more here.

The Huxton Creepers’ “Opposite Attracts” / “Midnight TV” is out July 23rd via Cheersquad Records & Tapes (pre-order here). 12 Days to Paris — 40th Anniversary Edition is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.