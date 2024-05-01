The Jesus and Mary Chain, a monumental force in alternative rock’s history, have announced an Australia and New Zealand tour.

The upcoming tour celebrates four decades since the Scottish band’s inception, and will hit Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in July and August (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 8th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Friday, May 3rd at 12pm AEST.

Emerging in the early 1980s from the outskirts of Glasgow, The Jesus and Mary Chain, led by the Reid brothers, Jim and William, crafted a sound that fused the raw energy of punk with the melodic elements of pop, wrapped in layers of noise and attitude.

Their debut album, Psychocandy, released in 1985, is a landmark record in the post-punk genre and is still celebrated today for its groundbreaking approach and influence on the music scene.

The band’s influence extends far beyond their immediate genre, having inspired artists across various music spectrums, including My Bloody Valentine and Nirvana. And their music, characterised by its blend of darkly romantic themes and innovative soundscapes, continues to resonate with new generations of fans and musicians alike.

With the band’s latest album, Glasgow Eyes, The Jesus and Mary Chain have not only revisited their roots but also explored new territories in electronica and rock, proving their enduring ability to innovate and captivate audiences.

Jim Reid, reflecting on their unique position in the music industry, remarked, “We’ve never fit in anywhere, and that’s just fine with us. We are the party, and that’s all that matters.”

The Jesus and Mary Chain 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via themarychain.com

Tuesday, July 30th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, August 1st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 3rd

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, August 4th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, August 6th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, August 8th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA