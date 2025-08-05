Noise-rock pioneers The Jesus Lizard have pulled out of dates across Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the US after medical advice.
“Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure,” the group wrote on Instagram. “The band would like to convey their apologies to disappointed fans and emphasise that the affected member’s prognosis is excellent. Your understanding and support are very much appreciated as always.”
They added, “As we cannot currently project replacement dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.”
The Jesus Lizard were expected to perform for Australian and New Zealand audiences in October for the first time in 27 years. The tour would have also marked the first time playing in Japan since 1996.
Formed in Austin, Texas in 1987, The Jesus Lizard quickly gained a reputation as one of the most visceral and volatile live bands of the era.
With a rhythm section that pummelled and propelled in equal measure – David Wm. Sims on bass and Mac McNeilly on drums – paired with Duane Denison’s angular guitar work and David Yow’s unhinged, unforgettable stage presence, the band became a touchstone for punk, noise, and alternative rock fans alike.
Following their initial breakup in 1999, the Jesus Lizard staged a couple of reunion tours over the past quarter-century, but it wasn’t until more recently that the group decided to reconvene in the studio.
“The other 75 percent of the band were working on ideas for songs that I didn’t really know about,” Yow told Rolling Stone. “And then they came to me with six or eight songs, and I thought they sounded really cool. I said, ‘Well, what do you want to do with this?’ They said, ‘Let’s make a record.’ So we thought, ‘What the fuck?’ I mean, it seems weird. Any kind of reenactment or reunion stuff is weird.”
Their 2024 comeback album Rack, the band’s first in over 25 years, reasserted their dominance with 11 tracks of chaotic precision.
Heralded by critics as “relentless” and “uncompromising,” the record felt less like a reunion and more like a reclamation – blistering with the kind of energy and irreverence that defined their early output.
The short run of shows across Australia would have also featured locals The Nation Blue as special guests.