Noise-rock pioneers The Jesus Lizard have pulled out of dates across Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the US after medical advice.

“Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure,” the group wrote on Instagram. “The band would like to convey their apologies to disappointed fans and emphasise that the affected member’s prognosis is excellent. Your understanding and support are very much appreciated as always.”

They added, “As we cannot currently project replacement dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

The Jesus Lizard were expected to perform for Australian and New Zealand audiences in October for the first time in 27 years. The tour would have also marked the first time playing in Japan since 1996.

Formed in Austin, Texas in 1987, The Jesus Lizard quickly gained a reputation as one of the most visceral and volatile live bands of the era.