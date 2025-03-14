Australian outfit The Jungle Giants frontman has been hospitalised, resulting in the group calling off a festival headlining set this weekend.

The Brisbane-formed band revealed in a social media post on Friday (March 14th) that Hales was involved in a motor accident this week, forcing the group to pull out of Tasmania’s Bass in the Domain festival on Saturday.

“He’s doing okay, and has just come out of a surgery that will hopefully help him be back in action soon,” the post reads.

“This has all happened over the last 48 hours so we understand everyone’s disappointment.

“There is some good news, as Cesira, Keelan and Dooris are there and keen to hoon so have packed USBs and will be throwing down a DJ set for y’all.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jungle Giants (@thejunglegiants)

Rolling Stone AU/NZ has reached out to Bass in the Domain organisers for comment.

Taking place at Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, the festival is set to feature sets from the likes of Teenage Dads, Old Mervs, DICE and Juno.

The Jungle Giants are are also scheduled to kick off their first capital city in over two years next month, however it is not yet known if Hales’ accident will delay those plans.

The tour is currently scheduled to kick off in Sydney on April 4th, followed by stops in Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Brunswick Heads.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ has reached out to The Jungle Giants’ PR for comment.

It comes on the back of the January-released single, “Hold My Hand,” the group’s first release in over a year, which was inspired by Hales’ end of a decade-long relationship and a jet-ski accident.

“These are all beautiful, beautiful, positive memories that changed me for the better,” Hales said at the time of release.

“It was just really hard to figure out a way to write about it and figure out a way to define how I felt. This song really helped open up a lot of the writing for the album. All the songs I wrote before weren’t feeling real enough. Once I landed on ‘Hold My Hand’, a lot of things fell into place for me. I had this real emotional reaction to it.”