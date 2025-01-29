The Jungle Giants are back with ‘Hold My Hand’, their first release in over a year and the lead single from their upcoming fifth album.

Frontman Sam Hales had a transformative year in 2024, recovering from the end of a decade-long relationship and a jet-ski accident. ‘Hold My Hand’ marks a breakthrough, setting the tone for what’s to come.

“These are all beautiful, beautiful, positive memories that changed me for the better,” Hales shared. :It was just really hard to figure out a way to write about it and figure out a way to define how I felt. This song really helped open up a lot of the writing for the album. All the songs I wrote before weren’t feeling real enough. Once I landed on ‘Hold My Hand’, a lot of things fell into place for me. I had this real emotional reaction to it.”

He added, “Things have changed, but there’s beauty to all this. I would not do anything differently. This is really important to me as an artist, really important to me as a friend, and a lover and everything. ‘Hold My Hand’ really captures the feeling of 10 years with someone, and watching the love just evolve.

To celebrate the new single, The Jungle Giants are hitting the road for their first capital city tour in over two years. Kicking off in Sydney on April 4, the band will take their legendary live show to Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and wrap up in Brunswick Heads on April 26. Joining them on all Australian dates is triple j J Award 2024 Australian Album of the Year winner Sycco, who’ll be bringing extended family and friends for a special DJ set. They’ll also return to New Zealand in May for their first shows in two years. Catch them at Auckland’s The Powerstation on Friday, May 2, and Wellington’s Meow Niu on Saturday, May 3. PARK RD will open both shows. Tickets are on pre-sale now, with general sales opening at 11am on Monday, February 10. South Island fans can catch them headlining Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch on February 21. The Jungle Giants’ “Hold My Hand” is out now.

The Jungle Giants Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets are on pre-sale now here, with general sales opening at 11am on Monday, February 10th

Friday, February 21st

Electric Avenue Festival, Christchurch

Friday, May 2nd

Powerstation, Auckland (w/ special guests PARK RD)

Saturday, May 3rd

Meow Niu, Wellington (w/ special guests PARK RD)

Friday, April 4th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 5th

Newcastle Uni, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, April 12th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, April 13th

The Pier, Frankston, VIC

Friday, April 25th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, April 26th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW