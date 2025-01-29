The Jungle Giants are back with ‘Hold My Hand’, their first release in over a year and the lead single from their upcoming fifth album.
Frontman Sam Hales had a transformative year in 2024, recovering from the end of a decade-long relationship and a jet-ski accident. ‘Hold My Hand’ marks a breakthrough, setting the tone for what’s to come.
“These are all beautiful, beautiful, positive memories that changed me for the better,” Hales shared. :It was just really hard to figure out a way to write about it and figure out a way to define how I felt. This song really helped open up a lot of the writing for the album. All the songs I wrote before weren’t feeling real enough. Once I landed on ‘Hold My Hand’, a lot of things fell into place for me. I had this real emotional reaction to it.”
He added, “Things have changed, but there’s beauty to all this. I would not do anything differently. This is really important to me as an artist, really important to me as a friend, and a lover and everything. ‘Hold My Hand’ really captures the feeling of 10 years with someone, and watching the love just evolve.
The Jungle Giants Australia & New Zealand Tour
Tickets are on pre-sale now here, with general sales opening at 11am on Monday, February 10th
Friday, February 21st
Electric Avenue Festival, Christchurch
Friday, May 2nd
Powerstation, Auckland (w/ special guests PARK RD)
Saturday, May 3rd
Meow Niu, Wellington (w/ special guests PARK RD)
Friday, April 4th
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, April 5th
Newcastle Uni, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, April 12th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday, April 13th
The Pier, Frankston, VIC
Friday, April 25th
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, April 26th
Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW