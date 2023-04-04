After a few months spent cementing themselves as one of the biggest celebrations of local music in the country, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions are set to wrap up their festivities with one last event for the series, this time thanks to Queensland indie rock icons The Jungle Giants.

Launching the platform back in 2021, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have managed to help re-establish the passion and desire for live music that we all share, especially following the difficult few years we’ve all been through.

They’ve managed to achieve this impressive feat by placing both fans and artists in a rare setting where they can see big local names who have risen to massive heights getting back to their roots as they they play smaller shows to the communities that once fostered their creative flair.

So far, the festivities for 2023 have gone gangbusters, with its first event kicking off in early February when Lime Cordiale took over The Island in Sydney for a masterful DJ set. Soon, this lineup was complemented by the likes of Drapht, who took over The Aviary Rooftop in Perth, Bag Raiders and their musical excursion to Adelaide, and Wafia, who will take over The Lawn at Garden Kitchen & Bar in the Gold Coast on April 8th over the Easter long weekend.

But like all good things, this series’ run of shows from the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions must come to an end, and in true fashion, it’s set to be a big one.

Wrapping up the series on Saturday, April 29th, Queensland indie-rockers The Jungle Giants will take over The Osborne Rooftop in Melbourne for an afternoon of unparalleled tunes and trademark good vibes.

Having first formed back in 2011, The Jungle Giants have proven themselves as one of the country’s greatest musical success stories. Finding widespread adoration from triple j, the group soon became staples of the local live scene, with their slick songwriting and catchy choruses unifying crowds all across the country, and eventually turning them into household names.

Releasing their debut album in 2013, The Jungle Giants turned their fervent following into commercial success, with each of their albums hitting the top 30 of the Australian ARIA charts, including 2021’s Love Signs, which became their first #1 album.

With legions of fans to their name, a reputation for being one of the country’s most consistent and popular live acts, and with numerous Platinum and Gold singles under their belt (including the likes of “Sending Me Ur Loving”, “Heavy Hearted”, and “Used To Be In Love”), The Jungle Giants are legends of their craft, and the mere mention of their name guarantees a good time every time.

Now, they’re set to bring their powerful performance style to South Yarra in Melbourne, hitting up The Osborne Rooftop for an affair that fans won’t soon forget. Of course, with this event also set to be the final entry in the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions for the year, the fine folks at Jim Beam want to give you the chance to head along and soak in the tunes and the atmosphere.

Only 60 double passes are up for grabs, with you and a friend having the opportunity to join in with the musical community and become part of a larger celebration of local artistic splendour at The Osborne Rooftop in Melbourne. You’ll not only see the legends from The Jungle Giants taking to the stage for what’s bound to be an affair to remember, but also take in all the fun and frivolity that Melbourne has to offer. For your chance to win and see The Jungle Giants at the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions in Melbourne, click here, with entries open from the 3rd to 23rd of April.

For full information about Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, head along to their official website, or stay tuned to Rolling Stone AU/NZ for more updates.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023

The Jungle Giants

Saturday, April 29th

The Osborne Rooftop, Melbourne, VIC

Enter here for your chance to win tickets.





