Jim Beam Welcome Sessions shows no signs of slowing down as they celebrate some of the hottest local music, and now, The Jungle Giants are set to kick off the final stop that’s set to be a gig to remember.

Ahead of their performance at The Osborne Rooftop in South Yarra on Saturday, April 29th, the Brisbane-based indie rockers told Rolling Stone Australia that they can’t wait to get up close and personal with fans for Jim Beam Welcome Sessions gig.

“We can already tell it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Jungle Giants said.

Having been used to playing at big venues that are packed to the rafters with punters, the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions gig will allow Jungle Giants to perform in a chilled setting in a way fans have never seen before.

“That’ll be something special for sure!” they said of performing at The Osborne Rooftop.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve done such an intimate show so we’re really excited. It’s sometimes a little more nerve-wracking because you can actually see everyone’s face, but that also means we get to chat and meet everyone which is a whole lot of fun.”

“It’s definitely a nice change of pace for sure. Plus a rooftop gig adds to the romance,” they added.

Getting among their fanbase is important for the “Heavy Hearted” hitmakers, who are open about crediting their dedicated fanbase for their success.

“We wouldn’t be here without them,” they said. “We’d still be making music, but probably in a cave somewhere. We really love how our fans have changed with us – we switch it up every album and I think they’ve grown really accustomed to it,” they explained.

“We change together, which makes it feel like a real connection.”

The final gig for Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is just one of many shows the rockers are set to perform this year, following the news that they are kicking off their Australian tour in May.

As for what fans can expect throughout the Jungle Giants tour, the band dished, “New music and a whole new show! We’ve been working with an amazing artist named Leigh from Pollen Arts Club. He’s putting together something special for our fans.”

