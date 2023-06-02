The Jungle Giants have gone global with a new song in English and Spanish.

“Rakata” is a sweet collaboration with RENEE with lyrics in both languages, with both acts aiming to showcase the universal language of music.

According to The Jungle Giants, the single is also an ode to Mexico, its people, and the wonderful adventures the band recently experienced there.

In the accompanying music video – directed by Rosella Fragoso – the Brisbane band’s frontman, Sam Hales, and RENEE are seen journeying around Mexico City together, taking in the sights while getting to know one another.

“”Rakata” started as a fun experiment that turned into a pretty life changing journey for me,” Hales explains. “I had initially started the song with Spanish samples, that I would eventually change into English, but the song just sounded so much better as a bilingual thing.

“Meeting RENEE became just as special and gave the song so much more meaning. We clicked instantly and you can pretty much tell in the video, we’re just two new friends having an adventure.”

Currently on a tour of their home country, The Jungle Giants will embark on a North American tour next month. When they return to Australia, the band will head to NSW’s Pambula Beach to perform at Wanderer Festival 2023 alongside Ocean Alley, Kevin Morby, Spiderbait, Django Django, Montaigne and many more.

During an interview with fellow Wanderer artist Lisa Mitchell for Tone Deaf, The Jungle Giants’ Andrew Dooris discussed the rise of AI in the arts.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel a little attacked. I mean, really, we couldn’t have gone after the lawyers first?” he said. “I also feel like these innovations (drum machines, computers, sequencers) always end up outputting great music, so as a fan, I’m kind of excited. Playing in a four-piece band, I already feel like a bit of a relic of the past, but I kind of like it.”

The Jungle Giants’ “Rakata” (ft. RENEE) is out now.