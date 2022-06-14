Music insiders have claimed that The Kid Laroi’s mum Sloane Howard is a “terror” who causes “chaos” behind the scenes for the 18-year-old rapper.

“He’s been through so many managers and lawyers because of the mum,” one insider alleged. “They all love him, but the mum has been bad for his career.”

The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has spoken favourably about his mother in countless interviews and has previously called her his “best friend and greatest protector”.

Howard moved from his manager Scooter Braun to Lil Nas X’s manager Adam Leber in September 2021. But, he only lasted a few months with Leber before returning to work with Braun again.

Page Six reported that a source said Leber’s team claimed The Kid Laroi’s team was “controlling and verbally abusive.”

“There are too many cooks in the kitchen and so many people wearing different hats. His mom is the [co-manager] and she makes that abundantly clear – like, every day,” the insider alleged.

“No one wants to work with that. How do you go through all these very reputable well-named managers and lawyers in mere months?”

However, a Laroi-related source has dispute claims that “his mom is a terror,” saying, ”It’s all bull.”

“It sounds like someone’s ego is bruised. He’s gone through teams because his teams weren’t working for him, and he’s allowed to do that,” the source said. “She’s been with him since day one and wants to make sure everyone is working hard for her son.”

Sloane has recently pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge related to a credit card transaction.

Sloane reportedly appeared in the Downing Centre courts on May 30 and pleaded not guilty to a charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, though she has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The matter has now been listed for mention on June 27.

