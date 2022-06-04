As The Kid Laroi faces backlash over cancelling his Melbourne show on Friday night 40 minutes after it was set to kick off, the singer’s mother, Sloane Howard, is facing dramas of her own after she was arrested by Sydney police.

Just days after returning to her hometown, Sloane Howard reportedly turned herself in to Sydney police over an outstanding arrest warrant.

It comes following Inner West Police Command investigating Slone back in September 2018 in regards to fraudulent credit card transactions involving the stage mum.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Sloane was arrested after she “attended Day Street police station on Thursday, May 26, when police executed an outstanding warrant.”

Sloane reportedly appeared in the Downing Centre courts on May 30 and pleaded not guilty to a charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, though she has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The matter has now been listed for mention on June 27.

Howard declined to comment on the matter.

It comes following chaos erupting at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena as news broke that The Kid Laroi had called off his show 40 minutes after it was set to kick off on Friday night, fans have taken to Twitter to speculate the real reason behind the rapper’s last-minute cancellation.

The singer was scheduled to perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th.

The Kid Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, broke the news on his personal Instagram. In his statement, he revealed that he felt under the weather but still pushed through until he decided that rescheduling the shows would be better for his health.

Before he found fame, The Kid Laroi – real name Charlton Howard – came from humble beginnings, and has even claimed that his mum once resorted to selling drugs in order for the family to survive.

As reported by Daily Mail, Laroi grew up in the mining town, Broken Hill in western New South Wales where he lived with his mother and uncle.

Laroi currently resides in Los Angeles with his mother and younger brother, however, before moving to LA he relocated back to Sydney as things took a tragic turn for the artist when his uncle passed away which subsequently saw him relocate back to his hometown with his mother.

