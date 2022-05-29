The Kid Laroi added some local flavour to his homecoming Sydney show last week by bringing out Mount Druitt group ONEFOUR.

The Aussie superstar brought the drill pioneers onstage at Qudos Bank Arena during his second show at the venue, and it seemed to go down well with the audience.

“These guys have been banned from performing in Australia. And guess what? I don’t fuck with that,” Laroi said in his introduction, addressing head-on the controversy surrounding the group. “So tonight, I’m going to fucking give them what the deserve, and they’re going to come out here and do a few songs for us tonight. Let’s fucking go, Sydney. Make some noise for your very own ONEFOUR.”

Laroi and ONEFOUR then performed ‘My City’, their 2020 collaboration, before the latter also performed two of their own hits, 2019’s ‘Shanks and Shivs’ and 2020’s ‘Spot the Difference’.

ONEFOUR have repeatedly encountered trouble putting on their own shows in Sydney and the rest of the country recently. Three years ago, the group were forced to cancel a headline national tour due to authorities pressuring venues.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Earlier this month, they released the candid single ‘Cruise Control’, which made clear their frustrations with authorities and their continued ban on ONEFOUR live shows. The track was the swift follow-up to ‘CAP’, the group’s first release of the year.

Laroi has clearly been enjoying being back in his home country. He recently followed in the hallowed footsteps of BTSand J Balvin by teaming up with Macca’s to create a celebrity meal. The acclaimed Aussie rapper’s meal is simple but classic: an iconic Cheeseburger with no pickles (great decision), medium Fries, six Chicken McNuggets with barbecue sauce, with a medium Frozen Coke to wash it all down

He might be a big star now, filling the Qudos Bank Arena and winning multiple awards, but Laroi still fondly remembers visiting Macca’s back home. “I’m a huge Macca’s fan and have great memories of visiting my local Macca’s in Waterloo, Sydney for a Frozen Coke on a hot Aussie day,” he shared. “I can’t wait to share my meal with the rest of the country and for the first time, give Aussies their very own local Famous Order.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.