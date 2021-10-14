Inarguably Australia’s hugest music icon export of the moment, The Kid LAROI continues to dominate charts and hearts.

Before he found fame, The Kid LAROI came from very humble beginnings.

There’s a chance that you weren’t following The Kid LAROI’s trajectory to fame, but it’s important to know that a huge moment for the artist is when he became signed to the same label as the late rapper, Juice WRLD – Grade A Productions.

As reported by Daily Mail, LAROI grew up in the mining town, Broken Hill in western New South Wales where he lived with his mother and uncle.

The ‘STAY’ artist shares a passion for music with his parents, as his father Nick was a French music producer and his mother Sloane being an Indigenous music executive.

Right now LAROI currently resides in Los Angeles with his mother and younger brother, however before moving to LA he actually relocated back to Sydney as things took a tragic turn for the artist when his uncle passed away which subsequently saw him relocate back to Sydney with his mother.

The next huge moment for LAROI is on the horizon, as news broke yesterday that we will most likely be able to expect a collaboration from the artist with Tame Impala.

There has been no further word since LAROI dropped a photo of the pair on his Instagram stories, but there’s a big chance that the track will appear on his upcoming debut album.

Watch ‘STAY’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber