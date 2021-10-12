If you’ve ever wondered just where The Kid LAROI got his unique artist name from, you might not be waiting much longer.

The Sydney rapper recently chatted with Billboard for a lengthy and in-depth piece. He discussed his swift rise to success, which has seen him work alongside superstars such as Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. LAROI’s single with Bieber, ‘STAY’, reached number one in both the Australian and U.S. charts. He also scored his first U.S. number one album with his debut mixtape, F*ck Love.

LAROI’s official debut album has been teased for a while without being forthcoming but he indicated that the record will finally arrive next year. “I feel like as I keep going, people will start to see me more for me,” he said when discussing his debut studio album. “I think that’s already happening. Hopefully with this album, people will really start to separate me as my own person.”

The 18-year-old also revealed that he had several other projects in the works as well, including a big project that will go into detail about his artist name, which references his mum’s Indigenous Kamilaroi heritage. LAROI kept tight-lipped about the specific details of the project but it sounds like an intriguing angle for the artist to explore.

LAROI – real name Charlton Howard – even discussed just why he wears those sunglasses all the time: “(They’re a defence against) people trying to figure out what I’m thinking,” the rapper explained.

2022 is set to be a massive year for LAROI. As well as probably releasing his debut album, he’s scheduled to tour his home country in May and June, with arena dates in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

