The Kid Laroi is heading to SXSW Sydney 2024 as the keynote speaker.

On Saturday, October 19th at Darling Harbour Theatre, he’ll discuss his journey from Redfern to global fame.

Laroi will also collaborate with SXSW Sydney on workshops and performances for the First Nations community in Waterloo and Redfern.

He recently dropped “Girls,” a Song of the Summer contender, following his singles “Heaven” and “Still Yours,” which appeared in his Prime Video documentary.

SXSW Sydney 2024 features a diverse lineup, including UK’s Jorja Smith, Aussie rockers A. Swayze & the Ghosts, WA’s Noah Dillon, and Auckland’s Brandn Shiraz. The festival runs from October 14th-20th across Sydney’s iconic venues.

Joining the lineup are Phoebe Rings, The Grogans, The Buoys, RINSE, Voice of Baceprot, Ayesha Madon, J-MILLA, Yung Milla, and BALTHVS.

The inaugural SXSW Sydney also featured a standout session by acclaimed Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Running alongside the music showcase is a key gathering of top international industry leaders who will share insights and tips for the next generation.

You can view the full list of artists, speakers, workshops, screenings, games, and experiences included in the 2024 program here.

SXSW SYDNEY 2024

Monday, October 14th –Sunday, October 20th

Various Venues, Sydney, NSW

More information via sxswsydney.com

Artist Lineup

00_ (VIC) – 404 (South Korea) – 87dance (South Korea) – Alexander Flood (SA) – Andr (Taiwan) – Ayesha Madon (NSW) – BALTHVS (Colombia) – Brekky Boy (NSW) – Cap Carter (NSW) – Chase Woods (New Zealand) – Clara Benin (Philippines) – COLDWAVE (SA) – Darcie Haven (WA) – Daste. (QLD) – Death Of Heather (Thailand) – Dem Mob (SA) – DoloRRes (VIC) – Dualist Inquiry (India) – Ena Mori (Philippines) – Esha Tewari (NSW) – FACESOUL (United Kingdom) – FELONY. (QLD) – Full Flower Moon Band (VIC) – G.U.N. (NSW) – GODTET (NSW) – Gregor McMurray (NSW) – HighSchool (VIC) – I’mdifficult (Taiwan) – Ixaras (QLD) – Jeshi (United Kingdom) – J-MILLA & Yung Milla (NT) – Joan & The Giants (WA) – Joel Sunny (NSW) – Juice Webster (VIC) – Kara Chenoa (Indonesia) – Kayps (WA) – Maggie Tra (NSW) – MAMMOTH. (VIC) – Maina Doe (NSW) – Manfredo Lament (NSW) – Mali (India) – Mia June (WA) – Mincy(NSW) – Monica Karina (Indonesia) – Mulga Bore Hard Rock (NT) – Mzuki (VIC) – Nauti (New Zealand) – Nick Ward (NSW) – Off The Menu (South Korea) – Outlet Drift (Taiwan) – Phoebe Rings (New Zealand) – RINSE (VIC) – Rowena Wise (VIC) – Ruby Jackson (NSW) – SAHXL (NSW) – Scattered Purgatory (Taiwan) – smol fish (WA) – SSIVIVIV x LIVIGESH (South Korea) – The Buoys (NSW) – The Good Kids (NSW) – The Grogans (VIC) – The Moving Stills (NSW) – Tjaka (QLD) – Total Tommy (NSW) – TUSHAR (SA) – Twine (SA) – Voice Of Baceprot (Indonesia) – YenTing Lo (Taiwan) A. Swayze & the Ghosts (TAS) – Anna Hamilton (USA) – Aysanabee (Canada) – Beckah Amani (QLD) – Beth and Blue (NSW) – BIRDEE 王煒 (NSW) – Brandn Shiraz (NZ) – Brazen Barbie (VIC) – Casual Healing(NZ) – CLEWS (NSW) – Dear Sunday (WA) – DIVEBAR YOUTH (SA) – Dugong Jr (VIC) – Friends Of Friends(QLD) – Gangsar (Indonesia) – Garage Sale (NSW) – Ila Barker (Canada) – Jamahl Yami (QLD) – Jerome Blazé (NSW) – Jess Moskaluke (CAN) – Kitschen Boy (VIC) – Late November (QLD) – Liminal (NSW) – Littlefingers (IDN) – Loose Content (NSW) – Mannequin Death Squad (VIC) – Noah Dillon (WA) – NPCEDE(VIC) – OFK (USA) – Overpass (UK) – PYRA (Thailand) – Rei (NZ) – Sarah Wolfe (NSW) – Special Feelings(WA) – Submerse (UK) – Sweet Boy (QLD) – TAB Family (WA) – The Tullamarines (SA) – Vetta Borne(NSW) – WIM (Thailand) – XUZZ (NZ)